Sanara MedTech to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. ('Sanara,' the 'Company,' 'we,' 'our' or 'us') (NASDAQ:SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that the Company is scheduled to present virtually at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. Sanara's presentation will be given on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0