Two More Cruise Lines Cancel All Australia Cruises Until Mid-January 2022

By Robert McGillivray
cruisehive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Cruises and P&O Australia have both announced further suspensions in Australia. Both Carnival-owned cruise lines had multiple ships operating in the area and plans to resume with fully vaccinated Australian guests and crew members soon. However, uncertainty regarding protocols, government guidance, and public health requirements has put the cruise lines in a spot where further cancellations are the only option.

#Cruise Line#Cruise Ships#Princess Cruises#Australia
