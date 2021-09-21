CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Chad Gray Tests Positive for COVID, Mudvayne Pull Out of Festival

By Lauryn Schaffner
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and thus the band has pulled out of an upcoming festival they were set to perform at. “After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend," the group wrote in a statement.

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Chris Rock Tests Positive For COVID

We’re clearly still in the midst of a global pandemic, and should move accordingly. Comedian and actor Chris Rock revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. On Sunday (Sept. 19), the CB4 actor took to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Blenko Glass pulls out of Pumpkin Festival over COVID-19 concerns

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Blenko Glass Company said Friday it will not be participating in the 2021 Pumpkin Festival in Milton due to COVID-19 concerns. Fears over exposing staff to a large amount of people during the festival led the company to pull out of its usual booth location, according to a statement released Friday. The company said it has taken measures throughout the pandemic, including canceling tours and closing its observation area, which have been successful and made the decision to continue to keep its employees safe.
MILTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Chad Gray
Person
Benjamin
106.3 The Buzz

Tallah Removed From Avatar Tour After Some Members Contract COVID

Burgeoning nu-metal band Tallah are no longer a support act on the U.S. Going Hunting Tour now being headlined by Swedish metal outfit Avatar after some of Tallah's members contracted COVID-19. Subsequently, the Philadelphia-based group, rhythmically driven by drummer Max Portnoy, have launched a crowdfunding campaign to accept donations. Tallah...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Apologies#Cdc#Louder Than Life
106.3 The Buzz

Rebel Rock Festival Abruptly Cancelled on Fest’s Second Day

This weekend’s Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando, Fla. has been abruptly cancelled due to weather issues and ground conditions. The fest was supposed to continue today (Sept. 24) with Machine Gun Kelly and Incubus headlining tonight’s lineup. P.O.D. headlined the kickoff night of Rebel Rock yesterday (Sept. 23) while acts...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
106.3 The Buzz

Kings of Leon’s Followill Brothers Mourn the Death of Their Mom, Betty Ann

The mother of three members of the rock band Kings of Leon, Betty Ann Murphy, died this week after the group canceled two concerts to be by her side amid an illness. Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill and bassist Jared Followill, two founding members of the Nashville-based outfit, paid tribute to their mom in remembrances on social media on Friday (Sept. 24).
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa. The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.
IOWA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy