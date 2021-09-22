Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona
Pima Community College: PCC Dean of Enrollment Management David Arellano is one of 24 community college leaders nationwide chosen for the National Community College Hispanic Council’s Leadership Fellows Program for 2021. The program develops Latinx education leaders for increasingly responsible administrative positions, including community college presidencies. A native Tucsonan, Arellano has worked at Pima since 2006. He is responsible for administrative oversight and leadership for enrollment and student services operations.tucson.com
Comments / 0