CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

By Arizona Daily Star
tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePima Community College: PCC Dean of Enrollment Management David Arellano is one of 24 community college leaders nationwide chosen for the National Community College Hispanic Council’s Leadership Fellows Program for 2021. The program develops Latinx education leaders for increasingly responsible administrative positions, including community college presidencies. A native Tucsonan, Arellano has worked at Pima since 2006. He is responsible for administrative oversight and leadership for enrollment and student services operations.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
Tucson, AZ
Education
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Pima, AZ
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Arellano

Comments / 0

Community Policy