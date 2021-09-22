BIAD to honor Viking Bank and Alomere Health

The 2021 Business and Industrial Appreciation Day (BIAD) event is fast approaching and will honor BIAD recipient Viking Bank for their many contributions to our area. Also being honored at this year’s event is Alomere Health. The newly created Legacy Award honors a past BIAD Award recipient for continuing to make an impact in the community. Alomere Health (formerly Douglas County Hospital) won the BIAD award in 1988. In years since, the hospital has experienced extensive growth and numerous achievements, and is being honored as this year’s Legacy Award recipient.