Jeff Simon: The genius of 'NCIS' has spawned a host of joyless relatives

Fourteen years after the show's infamously oblique finale, The Sopranos is coming back—in the form of a prequel movie. The Many Saints of Newark, which is being released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 1, explores the early years of Tony Soprano and expands the lore of DiMeo crime family figures who fans only ever heard about or saw in flashbacks. While some of its characters, including protagonist Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), never appeared on the original award-winning show, we'll see many familiar faces as they were in the '60s, when the film takes place. So if you ever wondered what Paulie Walnuts or Janice Soprano were like when they were young, you're about to get your answer.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO