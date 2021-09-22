Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Postpone 2021 Tour Dates

On a double album full of sprawling, genre-bending opuses, Guns N' Roses delivered arguably their most dazzling technical achievement with Use Your Illusion II's "Locomotive." Clocking in at 8:42, "Locomotive" marked the second-longest song on the second Illusion disc behind "Estranged," and it found Guns N' Roses dabbling in the nascent funk-metal that groups like Faith No More, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane's Addiction had recently popularized. Following the meteoric success of Appetite for Destruction, Slash and Izzy Stradlin briefly rented a house in the Hollywood Hills, where they wrote the music to "Locomotive." But when it came time to record, Slash handled rhythm and lead guitar, churning out sinewy riffs and lightning-fast solos.
Comments / 0