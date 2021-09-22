Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Postpone 2021 Tour Dates

Elton John has postponed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour once again, pushing all upcoming 2021 dates into 2023, due to a hip injury that requires surgery. “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," Elton wrote in a statement shared on his socials. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO