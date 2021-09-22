Rumor: Leaked file list suggests Star Citizen’s Theaters of War is being made into a standalone game

The video game world was rocked yesterday by a report published on Medium that potentially uncovered a large number of games that could be coming to Nvidia GeForce Now and PC. There’s a lot to get into regarding this report, but for the full details of how this list of games was discovered, I highly recommend you read the original article. What you really need to know right now, though, is that the technique described in that article was subsequently verified by other users who were able to replicate it in order to discover similar data. While the technique has since been blocked by Nvidia, the list of previously unconfirmed and unannounced PC titles that were discovered via the service has obviously made its way online.

