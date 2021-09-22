The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – The Dango CA02 Carry All Lite is a belt pouch for all your favorite EDC items. It’s made of a water-resistant DTEX material and features a long 5.5 inch pocket that is large enough to hold pens, knives, small screwdrivers, and other tools. There’s also a micro-carry pocket in the flap that can hold keys and more. The flap secures with a multifunction hook that has a built-in bottle opener, 1/4″ hex tool, a chisel edge, key hole, flat head and Phillips screwdrivers. The CA20 is priced at $39 and can be purchased directly though Dango.com. Be sure to check out their gear on Amazon too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO