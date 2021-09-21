CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
November 12 will be the first “Disney Day,” (The first official one, anyway. Some weeks around here it feels like every day is Disney Day.) The company is billing it as “a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company.” That will include a bunch of new programming on the Disney+ streaming service — the centerpiece of which will be the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

disneydining.com

Advertising on Disney Plus? Disney’s CEO Is Considering It

Chances are if you’re a huge Disney fan, you’ve purchased into Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. With original content, classic films, Disney animated shorts, Disney Channel favorites, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more, it’s a Disney fan’s library of Disney streaming right at their fingertips. Currently, the standard Disney+ will cost right around $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Or, you can select the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 monthly. Either way, you can expect plenty of Disney favorites from newbies to old classics. The only additional cost per month is if you decide to stream one of Disney’s new movies that are available via Premier Access for $29.99. One of the highlights of Disney+ is that unlike the streaming platform HBO or Peacock, your show isn’t interrupted by advertisements. Well… as least for now it’s not.
TV & VIDEOS
hypefresh.co

Marvel Dates, Disney Plus Day With Movies And Upcoming Shows

Phase Four features all of the Marvel Studios productions set to be released from 2021 through 2023. As Marvel enters its next phase of development, here are some dates to look forward to. Marvel movies for phase 4 started with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Simu Liu), Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ( Benedict Cumberbatch), Thor: Love and Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels ( Brie Larson), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fantastic Four.
MOVIES
floydct.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Sets Premiere Date as Disney+ Unveils a First Look

A new Star Wars show is on the way as Disney+ unveils a premiere date for the previously announced series, The Book of Boba Fett. Teased in the end-credit sequence of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, The Book of Boba Fett will officially kick off on Disney+ beginning Wednesday, December 29. The Lucasfilm series streams exclusively on the platform alongside other titles from the Star Wars library.
TV & VIDEOS
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

