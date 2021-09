Funimation has announced a September 17th start date for the English dubbed adaptation of The World Ends With You The Animation with twelve episodes on the way. The anime is a joint production between Square Enix, DOMERICA, and Shin-Ei Animation and is directed by Kazuya Ichikawa with screenplay adapted from the game by Midori Gotō. Tetsuya Nomura and Gen Kobayashi designed the characters, and Takeharu Ishimoto composed the series’ music. The game’s producer Tomohiko Hirano and director Tatsuya Kando were supervising.The English dub cast and crew is as follows:

