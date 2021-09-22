CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A Star Wars Boba Fett Special Is Coming To Disney Plus

By David James
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has unveiled their line-up for ‘Disney Plus Day’ on Nov. 12th. This includes the streaming premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, a new Simpsons short, a Marvel Special Look (perhaps about Hawkeye), and the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. But Star Wars fans have reason to be excited too, as we’re getting a Special Look focusing on Boba Fett.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Goldblum
wegotthiscovered.com

Elizabeth Olsen Has Had One Of The Top Movies On Netflix All Week

When WandaVision was at the height of its popularity earlier this year, some fans were shocked to discover that Elizabeth Olsen was in fact the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley, such is the way she has managed to forge her own career away from the spotlight that dogged her siblings as they grew up in the public eye.
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

This is when Eternals could come to Disney Plus

The smash success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box office is great all around — for the cast and crew, for Marvel and Disney, for the film industry and for avid moviegoers. The one thing it isn't good for? The home viewing experience that flourished during the pandemic.
MOVIES
/Film

How The Mandalorian Redeemed Boba Fett

Once a minor character with barely any lines, Boba Fett has become a core part of the "Star Wars" saga — thanks in no small part to the fans who fell in love with the mysterious bounty hunter. The "Star Wars Legends" books, which are no longer canon, detailed Boba's escape from the Sarlaac pit and his subsequent adventures. He was also featured in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which was spared from the Disney-era streamlining of the franchise and remains part of the current "Star Wars" continuity.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Star Wars Movies
CNET

The Mandalorian season 3: Everything we know about Disney Plus Star Wars series' future

The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series that introduced Baby Yoda, brought back Boba Fett and saw the return of a certain Jedi, is getting a third season and several spinoffs on Disney Plus. It's also been nominated for 24 Emmys (and already won seven), a behind-the-scenes special revealed the production secrets of the epic season 2 finale, and season 3 will seemingly start shooting imminently.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Director Says What We Saw in The Mandalorian Was "Nothing" Compared to Spinoff

While Boba Fett was teased in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, it wasn't until the episode "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" that audiences saw him fully engage in impressive combat, but director of that episode Robert Rodriguez recently teased that the action seen in that episode was "nothing" compared to what's in store for the upcoming spin-off series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Given that this episode of The Mandalorian was specifically celebrated for being action packed, for Rodriguez to hint at even bigger things being planned for the new series, fans likely aren't prepared for the bounty-hunting action that should be arriving by the end of the year.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Rodriguez Says The Book Of Boba Fett Is Going To Over-Deliver

Robert Rodriguez is nothing if not a confident man, having spent the better part of the last 30 years blazing a one-man trail through Hollywood and doing it almost entirely his own way. He may have dabbled in franchise fare recently by helming Alita: Battle Angel and boarding the Disney Plus Star Wars universe, but the filmmaker still writes his own ticket when it comes to the majority of his projects.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Disney+ Day Lineup Includes Marvel And Some Boba Fett On November 12th

Yesterday Disney revealed the content they will be covering on November 12th at Disney+ Day. That Disney+ Day lineup includes Marvel and some Boba Fett focused Star Wars. Disney announced the date for Disney+ Day weeks ago, but as yet all we had were some teases of what was to come. In terms of what fans were looking for, it’s pretty obvious. Details on upcoming MCU projects and Star Wars projects, especially The Book of Boba Fett which releases in December following the event.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s What Is Coming On Disney Plus Day

In August, Disney announced that it would be celebrating the two-year anniversary of Disney Plus on November 12th with Disney Plus Day. Today, fans actually got some information about what will be coming to the streaming service that day. The official Disney Plus Twitter account announced some of the content...
TV & VIDEOS
disneyfoodblog.com

4 Things You FORGOT Were Coming to Disney World’s New ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

The new Star Wars hotel, located right in Hollywood Studios’ backyard, is shaping up to be Walt Disney World’s most immersive experience ever. And Disney has been giving us a BUNCH of details over the past several months! We know when it’s going to open (roughly), what some of the food will look like, what the itinerary might include, and got more information about pricing. We’re getting really excite about this galactic adventure, and with all of the information we’ve gotten so far, we wanted to make sure nothing gets left behind! So, we compiled a list of 4 things you forgot were coming to the Star Wars Galatic Starcruiser.
TRAVEL
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Director Downplays Boba’s The Mandalorian Appearance

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no doubt that Disney is reaping the fruits of Lucasfilm's Star Wars expansion via Disney+ and thanks to the unprecedented success of The Mandalorian, it paved the way for the production company to explore more stories that are set between the events of the original trilogy and the sequel trilogy. The Mandalorian is currently on a season break and it's looking highly unlikely that we'll see Season 3 anytime soon.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy