A Star Wars Boba Fett Special Is Coming To Disney Plus
Disney has unveiled their line-up for ‘Disney Plus Day’ on Nov. 12th. This includes the streaming premieres of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, a new Simpsons short, a Marvel Special Look (perhaps about Hawkeye), and the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. But Star Wars fans have reason to be excited too, as we’re getting a Special Look focusing on Boba Fett.wegotthiscovered.com
