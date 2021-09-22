CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Deal For the Wild and Kaprizov; Here’s Why

By Jay Caldwell
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Wild and top player Kirill Kaprizov announced the agreement to a 5-year $45 Million contract Tuesday. Kaprizov could practice with the team as early as Friday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says "this is the deal that was going to happen all along". Souhan says agents typically will try all the way up to the last minute to get as much money as possible for their client. He says the Wild would have liked a longer term contract.

river967.com

Yardbarker

Obstacles Remain Between Wild Signing Kaprizov

It has been a stressful offseason for Minnesota Wild fans, as the team has been unable to sign forward Kirill Kaprizov, who remains a restricted free agent. Kaprizov, 24, had a phenomenal rookie season for the Wild in 2020-21, scoring a team-leading 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games. It was a good enough season to earn him the Calder Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHLs best rookie. The hype surrounding Kaprizov had been growing for quite some time, and he certainly lived up to it. Now, however, fans don’t know what to expect regarding him when the 2021-22 season begins.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Wild and Kaprizov, and the Senators and Tkachuk

The Minnesota Wild’s training camp opens next Thursday and RFA Kirill Kaprizov is still without a contract. Wild GM Bill Guerin has said all offseason that “these things take time.”. Guerin said yesterday that “there are gonna be some obstacles.”. At this point it’s looking like Kaprizov won’t be...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wild GM admits 'some obstacles' in Kirill Kaprizov extension talks

NHL training camps will open next week across the league and a few top young players still don't have new contracts. In Ottawa, Brady Tkachuk remains an RFA, with Elliotte Friedman reporting last week that the team is offering something similar to Thomas Chabot's eight-year, $8 million AAV deal. Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan also reported that Tkachuk is back in the city at least.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild GM Bill Guerin addresses ongoing Kirill Kaprizov saga

A few weeks ago, it seemed like things were progressing well in the contract talks between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov. A general structure of a five-year, $45M contract had been tabled, and it appeared as though the high-scoring winger would be signed well before camp opens later this month. Now, without a deal announced, Wild fans are beginning to get nervous. Speaking with The Athletic’s Michael Russo, Minnesota GM Bill Guerin explained that the two sides still aren’t very far apart but that things haven’t progressed recently:
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild News & Rumors: Prospect Camp, Kaprizov, Play-by-Play & More

In this edition of Minnesota Wild News & Rumors, we’re nearing the beginning of training camp and the NHL season, but first, the team is hosting a prospect camp that includes some competition. If you’re interested in development camp, there are a few players you should keep your eyes on. However, the most important item on the agenda is still Kirill Kaprizov and his contract talks. What is the status of negotiations, and is there any optimism?
NHL
NHL

Kaprizov contract negotiations with Wild 'pretty slow right now'

Restricted free agent forward has received 'very good' offer, GM Guerin says. Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild are running out of time with negotiations "pretty slow right now" and training camp set to begin Sept. 23, but general manager Bill Guerin said he remains optimistic the restricted free agent forward will re-sign.
NHL
NHL

Wild signs Kaprizov to five-year contract

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League club has signed forward Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) that goes through the 2025-26 season. Kaprizov, 24, led the Wild and NHL rookies with 51 points (27-24=51)...
NHL
markerzone.com

WILD PREPARED TO 'MOVE AHEAD' WITHOUT KAPRIZOV

Minnesota Wild star forward Kirill Kaprizov remains without a contract just a week before training camp, even after negotiations have been ongoing throughout the summer. It now appears that the team will be without him for at least the next little while. Wild GM Bill Guerin recently spoke to the media about the situation: "I'm disappointed that we don't have him signed, but we are not the only team in this situation. Training camp starts next week. And when that starts, we're gonna focus on the guys we have there. This happens all the time, but we'll just move ahead."
NHL
FanSided

Minnesota Wild begin training camp this week sans Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild open training camp this week with players reporting on Wednesday and workouts starting the next day. There will be one notable absence, however: Kirill Kaprizov. The league’s reigning rookie of the year, remains in Russia in a contract stalemate. When, and if it ends, is the question.
NHL
WDIO-TV

Wild re-sign Calder Trophy-winner Kaprizov to 5-year deal

After a long wait, the Minnesota Wild and their Calder Memorial Trophy-winning winger Kirill Kaprizov have agreed to a new contract. KSTP reported the news on Tuesday evening. The Wild said Tuesday that Kaprizov signed a 5-year, $45 million deal that runs through the 2025-26 season. The 24-year-old Russia native...
NHL
skornorth.com

Just in time: Wild sign winger Kirill Kaprizov to five-year, $45 million deal

Kirill Kaprizov and his agent finally must have realized how limited their leverage really was in negotiations with the Wild. After months of stops and starts, the winger agreed to a five-year, $45 million deal with the Wild on Tuesday. The Wild had started negotiations by making an eight-year offer to Kaprizov, but Kaprizov’s camp balked at the length of that offer and was believed to be seeking a three-year deal that would have walked him into free agency.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov to Massive Five-Year Extension

The Minnesota Wild have finally signed one of the biggest names everyone has been watching over the offseason. Kirill Kaprizov has come to terms on a five-year extension worth $45 million. It took six months of sometimes contentious contract talks, but the contract is finally signed and Kaprizov will join the team at camp as soon as he’s able.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild News & Rumors: Kaprizov, Training Camp & Showcase Standouts

Two big items are on the agenda in this edition of Minnesota Wild News & Rumors. The biggest one was the talk of the offseason for the team, and that is the re-signing of the star forward Kirill Kaprizov. And of course, who can forget about training camp? The rosters have been released; the players are in town; the teams are ready to start the season.
NHL
ESPN

Kirill Kaprizov, 24, snares hefty five-year, $45 million deal from Minnesota Wild after memorable Calder Trophy-winning season

The Minnesota Wild and star forward Kirill Kaprizov ended their contract drama, as the restricted free agent signed a five-year, $45 million extension on Tuesday. The team announced the deal, which carries an average annual value of $9 million through the 2025-26 season, an extraordinary cap number for a player with just 55 NHL games to his credit. That's the highest cap number for any Minnesota player, and it's the sixth-highest cap number for any NHL player 24 years old or younger. It is the 18th highest among all NHL forwards.
NHL
Hot 104.7

Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild Finally Agree on a New Contract

The wait is over and he won't be returning to Russia. Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild have agreed on a new five-year contract extension. Minnesota announced that a deal has been reached between them and Kaprizov that will keep the 24-year-old in the Twin Cities for years to come. The new contract is a five-year deal worth $45 million.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Signing Kirill Kaprizov was hard — and now comes the even harder part for the Wild

Introduction: Host Michael Rand has two main thoughts about Tuesday's big news that the Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to a new contract. 1) Obviously it's a good thing that they got it done. It took longer than expected, but not quite long enough to be a training camp distraction, and the five-year, $45 million term is right on what Rand projected a month ago. 2) If signing Kaprizov was difficult, now comes the even harder part: navigating future seasons with so much money tied up in Zach Parise and Ryan Suter's buyouts.
FOOTBALL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kirill Kaprizov's new five-year, $45 million contract caps Wild's summer of bold moves

The Wild's offseason ended with an exclamation point. On the eve of training camp and after a months-long negotiation, the Wild finally re-signed Kirill Kaprizov on Tuesday to an unprecedented five-year, $45 million contract. The deal gives last season's leading scorer and the NHL's reigning rookie of the year one of the most lucrative deals the Wild has ever awarded.
NHL
