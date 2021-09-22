Good Deal For the Wild and Kaprizov; Here’s Why
The Minnesota Wild and top player Kirill Kaprizov announced the agreement to a 5-year $45 Million contract Tuesday. Kaprizov could practice with the team as early as Friday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says "this is the deal that was going to happen all along". Souhan says agents typically will try all the way up to the last minute to get as much money as possible for their client. He says the Wild would have liked a longer term contract.river967.com
