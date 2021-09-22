Pioneer Harvest Fiesta Oct. 1-3

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe 65th Pioneer Harvest Fiesta will be held on the Fairgrounds October 1, 2, and 3. The downtown parade will be held at 6 pm Thursday, September 30. As the show begins on Friday there will be many exhibits for you to enjoy such as a sawmill, rock crushing, threshing machine, wood planning, corn shelling, a blacksmith, an antique tractor pull, quilt show and many other activities. There will also be antique engines and tractors on display.

