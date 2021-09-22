Pioneer Harvest Fiesta Oct. 1-3

Pleasanton Ag Boosters will host their second annual “Amazing Raise” Countywide Scavenger Hunt on Oct. 9, starting at 3 p.m. at the Verdi Community Center. Gather together your team of up to six members— friends, family, co-workers—and get ready to race across the county, taking selfies as you solve clues. First prize is $750, second prize is $500, third prize is $250, but there’s guaranteed fun for all and a meal is included. There will be a silent auction and online drawings leading up to the event will begin soon. The Verdi Community Center is located at 4 Fairview Rd. in Pleasanton.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO