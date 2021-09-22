CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst school board approves emergency sick leave policy

By Justin Faulconer
Lynchburg News and Advance
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmherst County Public Schools employees are granted up to 10 days of emergency sick leave during the current school year following the county school board’s recent approval. The measure will be effective if an employee has exhausted all emergency sick leave days under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which expires Sept. 30, and the employee has been placed on quarantine for additional instances due to being identified as in close contact to COVID-19 in the workplace.

newsadvance.com

