CVCB names Kim as next CEO

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO – It won’t be hard for employees to remember the first name of their CEO at Central Valley Community Bank, because it’s the same as the last one. Earlier this month, the board of directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp, the parent company for Fresno-based Central Valley Community Bank (CVCB), announced executive vice president and COO James J. Kim will succeed current president and CEO James M. Ford. Kim will officially take over as president and CEO of the bank on Nov. 1, 2021. Daniel J. Doyle will continue as chairman of the board of the company and bank.

