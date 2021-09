First-round pick from Russia has arrived in Columbus with an eye on making an NHL impact. Yegor Chinakhov has a long journey ahead. He'll try to pick up English as his first year in North America goes on. He'll adjust to a brand-new home, as Ohio figures to be just as far culturally from his native Omsk, Russia, as it is geographically. And while the 20-year-old was named the top rookie in the KHL a year ago after a breakout season, he still has to elevate his game another level to make it in the NHL.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO