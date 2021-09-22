CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House calls

By Scot LaFee / Wellnews
Hampshire Review
 5 days ago

In the early months of the pandemic, telehealth use rose dramatically. But fewer people are using digital tools to connect with their doctor these days. Claims for telehealth service fell 5% in March of this year from February, which fell 16% from January. Possible reasons include the use of vaccines,...

www.hampshirereview.com

wyomingnewsnow.tv

“House Calls,” Webinar Series discusses differences between flu and COVID

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - As we move towards the traditional flu season, there are questions about the differences between the flu and COVID-19 viruses. At 1 p.m. Mountain Time (9 a.m. Hawaii Time) on Oct. 8, experts from Mountain Pacific Quality Health and the Hawaii Department of Health will attempt to explain the similarities and differences during a free seminar.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has brought heartbreaking consequences for millions of U.S. children, even as most avoided serious illness themselves, pediatric experts told Congress on Wednesday. Take, for instance, a young girl from Tennessee named Sophia, whose story was relayed by Dr. Margaret Rush, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University. Within […] The post Orphaned, infected, in crisis: How the pandemic is traumatizing kids appeared first on Michigan Advance.
KIDS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Virginia State
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WZZM 13

Kent Co. Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced that it is ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots starting Tuesday. This comes after the CDC recommended that certain at-risk populations receive a third dose, but the recommendation only applies to individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
KENT COUNTY, MI
EatThis

I'm an Infectious Disease Expert and Warn You Don't Go Here

This month, more and more of us are tentatively stepping into our old routines: headed back to school, back to offices, and, for some, even back to travel. But even though many places across the country are reopening fully, it doesn't mean that those venues are necessarily safe. The US is still near the peak of a surge in COVID-19 infections, which puts us all at risk. Even those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can still become infected and spread the virus, and while vaccinated people are far more protected than those unvaccinated, the risk of severe illness and death is still not at zero.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
Person
Heinrich Heine
Person
Joseph Lister
Person
Louis Pasteur
Times-Herald

Olean General Hospital: 11 staff quit over state COVID vaccine mandate

OLEAN — Eleven workers at Olean General Hospital have resigned due to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, officials reported Monday. The hospital, which employs 840 workers, according to parent group Upper Allegheny Health System officials, is encouraging staff to get vaccinated but caution state and federal officials against mandating vaccines without a testing opt-out system that would keep hundreds of workers on the payroll amid a new wave of the disease.
OLEAN, NY
KTLA

California now requires proof of COVID vaccine or negative test at indoor ‘mega’ events; here’s what to know

Want to attend a large indoor event in California? You’ll now have to prove that you are vaccinated from COVID-19 or you have recently received a negative coronavirus test. That’s according to a new statewide mandate that kicked in this week. It was the first such requirement of its kind in the nation when California announced the measure back on Aug. 18.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Mental Health#Bacteria#House#Stat#German
Hampshire Review

2 more Covid deaths brings total to 42

This afternoon the Hampshire County Health Department announced 2 more deaths due to complications from COVID-19. The deceased are a 51 year old male from Augusta, and a 51 year old male from Purgitsville, WV. Both of these deaths were hospitalized. The total number of Covid related deaths for Hampshire County is now at 42.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
chautauquatoday.com

Cattaraugus County Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which brings the county's total case number to 6,861 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include nine in the southeast part of the county, eight in the northwest part of the county, seven in the southwest part of the county, and four in the northeast part of the county. One of the new cases is a health care worker. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations (27), the seven-day average infection rate (5.2%), and the number of people in quarantine (212) increased, while the number of people in quarantine (701) decreased. Along with the county's 212 active cases, 6,531 have recovered and 118 have died.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
WOOD

Kent County to roll out COVID-19 vaccine boosters Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department says it will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients on Tuesday. The boosters will be available at the county’s three clinics, where you can also go to get your first or second dose. You can make an appointment by calling 616.632.7200.
KENT COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
FDA
CBS Denver

Who Should Get The COVID Booster Shot? Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida Weighs In

(CBS4)– Health officials have approved coronavirus booster shots for older adults, yet there is still confusion over who should get a third dose. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida helped clear things up for us on CBSN Denver. “If you’re confused about what’s going on, you are certainly not alone. I think those of us in healthcare aren’t even sure of where things stand.” The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine in those 65 older, people with underlying medical conditions, and those whose jobs may put them at higher risk for exposure. “People who...
DENVER, CO
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

