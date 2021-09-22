House calls

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which brings the county's total case number to 6,861 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include nine in the southeast part of the county, eight in the northwest part of the county, seven in the southwest part of the county, and four in the northeast part of the county. One of the new cases is a health care worker. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations (27), the seven-day average infection rate (5.2%), and the number of people in quarantine (212) increased, while the number of people in quarantine (701) decreased. Along with the county's 212 active cases, 6,531 have recovered and 118 have died.
