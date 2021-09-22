Austin has returned to pre-pandemic employment, ranks No. 4 in US for labor recovery

More details were revealed in the past week about perhaps the most exciting construction project in Orlando: Disney's future regional office headquarters in Lake Nona. Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) bought nearly 60 acres in Lake Nona for its future campus, which will be up to 1.8 million square feet in size, as OBJ first reported. The campus officially is expected to host at least 2,000 jobs, but the land deal's size reveals that the future office may host up to 10,000 new jobs, according to industry standards. It wasn't known when construction may begin, and plans have not been formally filed with the city of Orlando yet.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO