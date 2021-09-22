CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin has returned to pre-pandemic employment, ranks No. 4 in US for labor recovery

By Kathryn Hardison
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough jobs were added in the Austin metro last month to bring the labor market back to levels not seen since the pandemic began. There were roughly 1,142,500 non-farm payroll jobs in August, 100 jobs more than February 2020, the month before the pandemic descended on the region, according to a Sept. 21 analysis by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. That doesn't mean that each of the 137,000 jobs lost in March and April 2020 has been regained, but the wider job market has bounced back to pre-pandemic footing.

