CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2800 mark, focus on FOMC decision

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of factors prompted fresh selling around USD/CAD on Wednesday. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid weaker USD. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit losses. The market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed officials involved in stock trading to retire

Two senior Federal Reserve officials who recently drew intense criticism for their stock trading will retire in the coming week, they announced Monday, although only one mentioned the controversy. The two officials engaged in large stock trades in 2020, at a time when the Federal Reserve was aggressively acting to support the US economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to financial disclosures first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#Crude Oil Prices#Usd#Cad
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a second straight gain

Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains pressured below hourly 20 & 50 EMAs

EUR/USD could be on the verge of a test of daily support near 1.1680. Below 1.1680, bears will look to 1.1664. On the flip side, bulls will look to 1.1770. EUR/USD was pressured at the start of the week as the US dollar gained for a second straight session on Monday. A rise in Treasury yields ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve speakers that, for the most part, have so far reinforce expectations of the start of asset purchase tapering before the end of the year is supporting the greenback. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month high of 1.515%.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 111.30. Dollar's intra-day cross-inspired break of previous Sep's 110.44 high suggests re-test of Aug's 110.79 top would be seen after consolidation, above there would encourage for further headway towards 111.11 early next week before retreat due to overbought condition. Only below 110.07 (prev. res, now sup) signals temporary...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7300 on mixed data from Australia, China

AUD/USD stays on the bearish consolidation mode as preliminary Australia Retail Sales contrast China Industrial Profits. Australia Retail Sales recovered -1.7%, China Industrial Profits eased in August. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed concerns over China, US stimulus and debt limits. Fed Chair Powell’s prepared remarks renew tapering concerns, actual testimony,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD drops back to 0.7000, ignores NZ push to cool down property crisis

NZD/USD reverses Monday’s recovery moves, pressured around intraday low. NZ Government removes tax relief over housing loan interest to tame the real-estate prices. Risk appetite worsens amid uncertainty over US debt limit, stimulus and China’s Evergande. Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony, headlines over stimulus and China will be important for fresh...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains poised to extend losses below $1,750 on renewed USD gains

Gold is under pressure on the charts as the US dollar remains firm. $1,760 is a key resistance and the bears are lurking below. Update: Gold prices continue to trade pessimistically following the previous session’s downside momentum. The prices found some buying interest on the worries over China’s Evergrande debt crisis on Monday as investors ditched riskier assets. Nevertheless, the gains were short-lived on a higher US dollar. The greenback traded strongly near 92.50 on looming interest rate hikes expectations following hawkish Fed’s officials and uncertainties over China’s property giant Evergrande default risk. The US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to talk about “upside risk” to inflation as bottlenecks, hiring difficulties, and other drivers of price pressures, but has remained firm on his stance to consider these pressures as transitory in his remarks prepared for the Senate Banking Committee to be delivered on Tuesday. A higher USD valuation makes gold expensive for the other currencies holders.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dallas Fed's Kaplan, under scrutiny for 2020 trading activity, to retire Oct. 8

The Dallas Federal Reserve announced Monday that its president, Rob Kaplan, will retire from the regional bank on Oct. 8. The departure comes after Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren drew flak for their trading of individual securities. Kaplan said in a statement that "the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction" to the U.S. central bank's work. Rosengren announced earlier Monday that he will retire on Thursday.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD renews 12-day low around 1.2600 amid firmer oil, sluggish USD

USD/CAD consolidates losses around intraday low, prints six-day downtrend. Risk appetite improves amid receding fears over Evergrande. Hopes of pre-pandemic energy demand propel WTI oil prices towards yearly peak. Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, US data eyed amid a lack of major catalysts at home. USD/CAD remains pressured around a multi-day...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains neutral

On Monday afternoon, the major currency pair is steadily trading at 1.1720 without any sharp fluctuations: the “greenback” remains strong, while the Euro can’t rise despite a huge risk appetite on the market. The latest data on the American real estate market was in favour of the USD. For example,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Soaring US bond yields lift the dollar, risk appetite steadies

Summary: US bond yields broker higher, with the 10-year note hitting 1.5% (1.45% yesterday), a level not seen since June. The benchmark Treasury bond yield settled at 1.49%. Fed officials anticipate an improving economy, warrantying a moderation in the pace of asset purchases. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said that if job hiring continues “as I hope”, the economy “may soon meet the mark” that would attract scaling back the Fed’s monthly bond purchases. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, extended its gain to 93.40 (93.27). Risk appetite improved following the news that China’s Central Bank injected more cash into the banking system to try and contain contagion risks from ailing developer Evergrande. The Australian Dollar rebounded 0.36% to 0.7285 from 0.7260 yesterday, while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was little changed at 0.7010 (0.7015 yesterday). Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar rose 0.33% to 111.00 (110.62). The Euro dipped to 1.1695 from 1.1720 yesterday. Germany’s election resulted in no decisive outcome and the task of forming a coalition government weighed on the shared currency. Sterling edged higher to close in New York at 1.3700 (1.3667). The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2628 from 1.2650. The rise in US bond yields boosted the Greenback against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/THB pair (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) rallied 0.45% to 33.60 from 33.40 yesterday. The USD/SGD pair (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar), however, dipped to 1.3535 from 1.3542. Against the China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) was little changed at 6.4585 (6.4615).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Dollar ends little changed on Fed taper uncertainty

The greenback surrendered its initial gains made but climbed to a near 3-month high versus the yen on rising U.S. Treasury yields where the benchmark 10-year hit a 3-month peak of 1.516% and ended the day little changed against majority of its peers as investors remained uncertain of when the Federal Reserve would begin tapering its asset purchases.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD could go in any direction

GBPUSD shorts at the best selling opportunity at 1.3730/40 continue to work with a high for the day here yesterday. EURGBP remains in a 5 month sideways trend. GBPNZD erratic & volatile but only trading sideways so same levels apply for today. Daily analysis. GBPUSD could go in any direction...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hangs around 1.3700 amid firmer US dollar

GBP/USD consolidates gains on Tuesday in the early European trading hour. US Dollar Index stays strong near 93.50 ahead of Powell testimony. Mixed cues amid BOE rate hike signal, Brexit concern, higher gas prices keep sterling gains under check. The GBP/USD pair prints mild gains on Tuesday morning after testing...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD rebounds from over two-week lows, jumps to mid-1.2600s

USD/CAD staged a modest intraday recovery amid a broad-based USD strength. Surging US bond yields, a cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven USD. Bullish oil prices acted as a tailwind for the loonie and might cap gains for the pair. The USD/CAD pair reversed an early European session dip to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy