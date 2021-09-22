Natcher Bridge in Daviess County back open after 15-hour long standoff
(WEHT) – Kentucky State Police say that an armed suspect took his own life after a 15-hour long standoff on the Natcher Bridge. According to police, it all started around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a woman in Hatfield called Spencer County dispatch saying someone was trespassing in her yard near her barn. The Sheriff Deputy arrived on scene and said he saw two suspects speed away through the woman’s yard.foxlexington.com
