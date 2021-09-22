CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Psychiatrist Helps First Care Responders Since 9/11 Attacks

By Isabella Rolz
Cover picture for the article11th September 2001: a fateful morning that took the lives of 3,000 Americans and people from other nationalities. Terror, violence, and panic were present across New York City. For first care responders who moved quickly, provided services to save as many lives as possible and put their own lives at risk, the years after brought consequences, including severe trauma, pain, depression, and anxiety.

