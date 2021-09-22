CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho View: A macabre circus in the Capitol, and heroism back home

By Post Register Editorial Board
Twin Falls Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week two scenes — a tragedy and a farce — played out in Idaho. The entire state of Idaho entered Crisis Standards of Care on Thursday, as hospitals finally buckled under the weight of Idaho’s large unvaccinated population. A day before, several far-right members of the Idaho House met at the Capitol, trying to force lawmakers back to ban efforts to get more of the population vaccinated. Those in attendance included Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony; Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; and Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon.

