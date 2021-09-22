Is It Time for Teachers to Stop Handing Out Homework in East Texas?

Just when you think that all kids sit inside staring at video games all day or playing on their phones, you hear a story like this hard working kid out of Lindale that will put a big smile on your face. I was scrolling through social media and I saw a mom posting about her kid selling lemonade and chocolate to raise money for a fun project he is working on. This wasn't a post asking for money or asking others to help out with a GoFundMe. This was about a 7-year-old working hard to get the money he needs to build a BMX track next to his hours in Lindale.

LINDALE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO