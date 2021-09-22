How J Balvin convinced Jordan Brand he was the real deal

No artist epitomizes the last four years of Latin pop like J Balvin. Ever since the 2017 worldwide sensation of his and Willy William’s “Mi Gente,” the Colombian reggaetonero has notched hit after hit. In 2018, he replaced Drake as the most-streamed artist on Spotify. Amid this meteoric rise, J Balvin seemed not so much a reggaeton singer as the genre’s mainstream embodiment. His early songs told stories of partying, desire, and seduction from such a generic perspective that it was hard to find a hint of individuality in the lyrics. Instead, the catchy beats, booming production, and over-the-top aesthetic took center stage. For proof, look no further than Balvin’s phenomenal 2020 concept album “Colores,” where he named each song after a color of the rainbow.

