How J Balvin convinced Jordan Brand he was the real deal

By Nick DePaula
theundefeated.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInitially, Jordan Brand sought out reggaeton artist J Balvin as a partner in a series of Hispanic Heritage Month campaigns, with photographs of him in upcoming products and key releases. But J Balvin didn’t think the brand was thinking big enough. After all, he was the first Latin artist to...

respect-mag.com

J Balvin and Vevo Release “Suerte” Official Live Performance Video

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, announces the release of J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Suerte” off his new album Jose. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Alumni of Official Live Performances include Karol G, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Yebba Is The Real Deal

You could be forgiven for assuming Yebba is British. The singer born Abbey Smith — her stage name is Abbey backwards — is working in a hip-hop-adjacent retro soul realm that, in the 21st century, has been dominated by English singers like Amy Winehouse, Duffy, and Adele. One listen to “Boomerang,” the most decidedly Winehouse-esque throwback on Yebba’s debut album Dawn, is enough to clue you in to Back To Black producer Mark Ronson’s involvement. But no, Yebba is not from the UK. She’s from Arkansas. And the music industry is doing its damndest to ensure she’s known all over the world.
MUSIC
Harvard Crimson

‘JOSE’ Review: J Balvin Reveals the Man Behind the Hits

No artist epitomizes the last four years of Latin pop like J Balvin. Ever since the 2017 worldwide sensation of his and Willy William’s “Mi Gente,” the Colombian reggaetonero has notched hit after hit. In 2018, he replaced Drake as the most-streamed artist on Spotify. Amid this meteoric rise, J Balvin seemed not so much a reggaeton singer as the genre’s mainstream embodiment. His early songs told stories of partying, desire, and seduction from such a generic perspective that it was hard to find a hint of individuality in the lyrics. Instead, the catchy beats, booming production, and over-the-top aesthetic took center stage. For proof, look no further than Balvin’s phenomenal 2020 concept album “Colores,” where he named each song after a color of the rainbow.
MUSIC
Billboard

J Balvin's 'Jose' Arrives at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums Chart

J Balvin captures his fourth No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart as Jose debuts atop the Sept. 25-dated tally. The set, released Sept 10 via Sueños Globales/Universal Music Latino/UMLE, starts with 27,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week Sept. 16, according to MRC Data.
CELEBRITIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New music review: Poised to innovate, J Balvin plays it remarkably safe

J Balvin, "Jose" (Universal Latin) If there is one figure in pop music who has perfected the language of feel-good cultural affirmation, it is J Balvin. For more than a decade, the 36-year-old Colombian star has claimed he is on a mission to "change the perception of Latinos in music," using his rainbow aesthetics, smooth reggaeton textures and radio-ready trap hits as ammunition.
MUSIC
Complex

Watch J Balvin Take His ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ to the East River

Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, J Balvin took NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series to the East River. As a part of NPR’s “El Tiny” takeover, J Balvin starts the series by delivering a rhythmic performance of some fan-favorite songs like “Vestido,” “Que Locura,” “OTRO FILI,” “F40,” and “In Da Getto.” Supported by live instrumentation, J Balvin shines as the New York City skyline glimmers behind him.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny, ‘I Like It’

The idea for “I Like It” came from Atlantic CEO (and former DJ) Craig Kallman, who wanted a cut for Cardi’s debut, Invasion of Privacy, that emphasized her Puerto Rican roots. While he and producer J. White developed the backing track, Atlantic A&R rep Edgar Machuca recruited Latin urbano heroes J Balvin and Bad Bunny. The seven-month development process drew others, too, but it was Cardi B who turned “I Like It” into a one-of-a-kind spectacle. “I remember when I was six months pregnant doing the music video for the song,” she told Billboard. “But the outcome of it all was beautiful.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Release the Air Jordan 5 ‘Orange Blaze’ Next Week

Jordan Brand is giving the iconic Air Jordan 5 a bold new look this fall season. The athletic giant confirmed via Nike’s SNKRS release calendar that the “Orange Blaze” makeup of Michael Jordan’s signature basketball shoe will hit shelves next week. The shoe features a sail-based color scheme on the premium leather upper and unlike traditional Jordan 5 styles, the ankle collar is constructed of a netted mesh material also seen on the side panels. The shoe’s standout details are the 3M reflective silver tongue that’s paired with an “Orange Blaze” Jumpman logo and a matching orange midsole with speckled shark teeth...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

J Balvin Drops New 'Jose' Album, Announces 2022 Tour Dates

36-year-old Colombian star J Balvin has recently dropped his sixth studio album, Jose. Days after the new mixtape, the artist also announced his North American tour dates. For over a decade, the artist has changed the face of Latino music with his smooth reggaeton textures and radio-ready heavy hitters. Throughout his career, J Balvin has hit many collaborative milestones, including tracks like “Mi Gente” featuring Beyoncé and “I Like it” with Cardi B. As he continues to work towards changing the narrative of Latinos in music and contributing to the ever-growing Latino cultural representation in the industry, his new album Jose arrives at a time when Balvin has claimed global superstar status. Not only is he a Latino sensation, but an international pop star.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

ASAP Rocky Announced as Headliner, J Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley Named Host Committee for ComplexCon ’21

The musical headliner and the host committee for the 5th annual ComplexCon has been announced, with this year’s two-day experience in Long Beach enlisting the uniquely complementary creativity of fashion innovator Kristen Noel Crawley and Jose artist J Balvin. Headlining the festivities is ASAP Rocky, whose set will be preceded by the acclaimed hardcore band Turnstile, fresh off the release of the group’s Glow On album.
CELEBRITIES
@wearemitu

Staff Picks: Mau y Ricky with Maria Becerra, Jarina de Marco, J Balvin and More

With the rebrand of @cremabymitu, we’re doing bi-weekly Staff Picks for our favorite songs released in the past 2 weeks (August 30th – September 10th). Venezuela meets Argentina in Mau y Ricky’s collab with Maria Becerra in “Mal Acostumbrao”, Jarina de Marco and Empress Of take us on bilingual disco trip on “Vacío”, J Balvin’s album ‘JOSE’ was worth the wait and more. Check out the full list & playlist below.
MUSIC
MSNBC

J Balvin on vaccines, surviving COVID, truth in music & new album 'Jose' | Full Melber Interview

Grammy-winning Colombian artist J Balvin had an intense 2020 -- battling a severe COVID case that he says "almost killed" him; releasing a new album that went quadruple platinum and made him one of the most streamed artists of the year; beginning work on a new album "Jose" (Sept 2021); and continuing his advocacy for mental health and connecting with his growing global fan base. The Reggaeton icon opens up about all of it in this extensive, in-person interview with MSNBC anchor and music obsessive Ari Melber, taped in New York on the day of Balvin's Rockefeller Plaza performance.Sept. 13, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
coast1045.com

J Balvin announces 2022 ‘José’ tour during appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, J Balvin announced a new world tour kicking off in 2022. The 36-year-old Balvin performed his song “In Da Getto” with Skrillex, which appears on Balvin’s new album, José, which also features the singles “Otra Noche sin Ti” with Khalid, “Qué Más Pues?” with María Becerra, “Otro Fili” with Jay Wheeler, “Que Locura” and “Perra” with Tokischa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theundefeated.com

The complete history of signature sneakers in the WNBA

Rebecca Lobo tried. But even she couldn’t remember the entire list. In April, before the start of the WNBA’s 25th anniversary season, the retired hoops legend-turned-broadcaster took on a trivia question most can’t answer:. Who are the nine players in WNBA history who had a signature basketball sneaker?. “I’m surprised...
BASKETBALL
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use the J Balvin Chat Theme

Facebook released a chat theme inspired by recording artist J Balvin on Messenger From Facebook and Instagram. When users activate this chat theme in a conversation, the chat will have a cloudy sky in the background. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming,...
CELL PHONES

