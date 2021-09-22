This Michigan City Has The Rudest Drivers In The Whole State

One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Townsend and Cliff drives in Houghton. The crash occurred about 4:05 p.m., when a car stopped to turn left waved a car coming from Cliff Drive through without seeing a car that was driving straight, said Houghton Patrolman Kirk Mills. That car was then hit by the car driving on U.S. 41. The woman in the car who was hit was transported to UP Health System – Portage by Mercy EMS, Mills said. The Houghton Fire Department was able to remove her from the car by breaking out a rear window. Responding to the incident were Houghton Police Department, Houghton Fire Department, Michigan Technological University Public Safety and Police Services, Michigan Tech EMS, Mercy EMS and Dave’s Auto.
