CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

This Michigan City Has The Rudest Drivers In The Whole State

By Hannah DeRuyter
WBCT B-93
WBCT B-93
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Insurify data specialists set out to find the rudest drivers in each state.

b93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This State Has the Deadliest Drivers in the U.S., According to Data

For many of us, driving is an essential part of our daily lives. It's the primary means by which we get to work, the grocery store, and anywhere else we need to go day-to-day, but it also happens to be one of the most dangerous things we do on a regular basis. More than 37,000 people die in car accidents in the United States every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some parts of the country are more dangerous to drive in than others. So, at Best Life, we set out to determine which state has the deadliest drivers in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
news-shield.com

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in Wisconsin

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

To Avoid The Rudest Drivers In Illinois, Do Not Visit This City

Do not visit this city, to avoid the rudest drivers in Illinois. I spend quite a bit of time in my car. I take road trips into Chicago and the suburbs all the time. My mother lives there. Plus, I enjoy going to games, concerts, and events. In fact, I just made two trips in over the weekend. I went to Riot Fest on Friday and the Chicago Bears game on Sunday. I ran to plenty of rude drivers.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
kjzz.org

Flagstaff Ranks No. 1 For Rudest Drivers In Arizona

If you're on the road, you may have noticed more and more traffic in the mornings. Gone are the days of open highways like at the beginning of the pandemic — one positive of coronavirus. But with increased traffic comes aggressive driving — and some downright rude driving. Phoenix drivers...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox40

Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights named cities with rudest drivers

A representative for the city of Rancho Cordova sent FOX40 a response to Insurify’s survey, with a list of rebuttals for what the representative says are the insurance company’s “spurious claims.”. 1. Not a representative survey: Insurify’s data set is people who applied for insurance with them. This is not...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system, the first time this happened in American history. The system includes highways that, in total, cover almost 45,000 miles.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
1029thebuzz.com

The Rudest Drivers in Tennessee Are From… Lebanon?

According to this map, yes. Insurify surveyed “896 US cities Across the 869 U.S. cities surveyed, on average, 22.65 out of every 1,000 drivers have been cited for one or more ‘rude’ infractions.” This includes failure to stop rate, failure to yield rate, tailgating, illegal passing, improper backing, hit-and-runs, and street race rates.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cityofranchocordova.org

Fact Check: "Rudest" Drivers Survey

In a time when trusted information is so important, we find that social media posts, news reports, advertising, and stories from friends, family and colleagues can be flawed, exaggerated or downright untrue. Today, you might have seen a “survey” circulating from Insurify stating that the City of Rancho Cordova has the “rudest” drivers in our nation. This “survey” is spurious, and we want to present you with the facts.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
hot969boston.com

Congratulations Lowell, you have the RUDEST drivers in the state of MA!

A nationwide study looked into which cities have the rudest drivers, based on the ratio of drivers with certain “rude” violations on their record . . . like failure to yield, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-run. Basically, inconsiderate drivers who endanger the lives of others. And in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mining Gazette

Accident at Michigan Tech

One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Townsend and Cliff drives in Houghton. The crash occurred about 4:05 p.m., when a car stopped to turn left waved a car coming from Cliff Drive through without seeing a car that was driving straight, said Houghton Patrolman Kirk Mills. That car was then hit by the car driving on U.S. 41. The woman in the car who was hit was transported to UP Health System – Portage by Mercy EMS, Mills said. The Houghton Fire Department was able to remove her from the car by breaking out a rear window. Responding to the incident were Houghton Police Department, Houghton Fire Department, Michigan Technological University Public Safety and Police Services, Michigan Tech EMS, Mercy EMS and Dave’s Auto.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 13.1 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Michigan. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 39 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 15, 461,117,525 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 140.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WBCT B-93

WBCT B-93

Grand Rapids, MI
279
Followers
217
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids & Kalamazoo Country

 https://b93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy