Amber Alert canceled, child found safe, suspect in custody

Newcastle Amber Alert

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/22/21, 8:50 a.m.: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The child has been found safe and the suspect is in custody.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued an Amber Alert out of Newcastle.

10-year-old Jaxson Brokopp was abducted this morning. Troopers say Jaxson’s mother left him in the car while she went inside the Newcastle Casino. Jaxson has dark brown hair and weighs around 125 pounds. He was wearing black shorts and blue polo.

Troopers say Jaxson was taken by a white man with blond or red hair, and a beard. The man was driving a black Lincoln MKX SUV with Oklahoma license plate number B-U-H-8-6-8. The car was spotted in the southbound lanes of the Bailey Turnpike around 4:21 this morning. Call 911 if you have any information.

