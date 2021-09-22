CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newcastle, OK

Amber Alert canceled, child found safe, suspect in custody

By Ben Morgan
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpEy9_0c4OEePe00
Newcastle Amber Alert

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — UPDATE, 9/22/21, 8:50 a.m.: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The child has been found safe and the suspect is in custody.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued an Amber Alert out of Newcastle.

10-year-old Jaxson Brokopp was abducted this morning. Troopers say Jaxson’s mother left him in the car while she went inside the Newcastle Casino. Jaxson has dark brown hair and weighs around 125 pounds. He was wearing black shorts and blue polo.

Troopers say Jaxson was taken by a white man with blond or red hair, and a beard. The man was driving a black Lincoln MKX SUV with Oklahoma license plate number B-U-H-8-6-8. The car was spotted in the southbound lanes of the Bailey Turnpike around 4:21 this morning. Call 911 if you have any information.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

3 killed in West Virginia plane crash

LANSING, W. Va. — All three men aboard a small plane died when it crashed Sunday morning in Lansing, West Virginia. Responding officers found the wreckage behind a barn on Opossum Creek Road, WTRF reported. According to the West Virginia State Police, 38-year-old Nick Fletcher, 36-year-old Michael Taphouse and 39-year-old...
BECKLEY, WV
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
43K+
Followers
71K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy