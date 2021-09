Leeds United will be seeking a first Premier League win of the season as they host West Ham at Elland Road.Marcelo Bielsa’s side are just one point clear of the relegation zone after five fixtures of the new campaign.They advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a dramatic win on penalties at Fulham in midweek.West Ham must consider how to reshuffle their attack with Michail Antonio available again after suspension, after they too won on Wednesday night, beating Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in well over a decade.Here’s all you need to know...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO