Kid-Friendly and Easy Fall Hikes In and Near New York City in 2021

Fall is here, and as the season changes from warm to cool, you may want to take a hike, like walking a trail sort of hike. Luckily there are many trails in and near NYC! And while this fall season we still need to keep a bit of distance due to COVID (check the website for all safety measures), the hiking grounds are open. So pack up -bring a sweatshirt as it is starting to cool down a bit and visit a nearby trail where anyone at any skill level can walk or stroll!