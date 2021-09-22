CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kid-Friendly and Easy Fall Hikes In and Near New York City in 2021

By Katarina Avendaño
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is here, and as the season changes from warm to cool, you may want to take a hike, like walking a trail sort of hike. Luckily there are many trails in and near NYC! And while this fall season we still need to keep a bit of distance due to COVID (check the website for all safety measures), the hiking grounds are open. So pack up -bring a sweatshirt as it is starting to cool down a bit and visit a nearby trail where anyone at any skill level can walk or stroll!

