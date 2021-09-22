CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Types of Wild Animals and Insects That Can Help Your Garden Flourish

By Nashia Baker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything from birds and bees to frogs and owls can keep the pest population down, giving your favorite plants and flowers a better chance of growing tall. Looking to natural pesticides or fertilizers may be your first instinct when it comes to keeping pests out of your garden, but it's not your only option. As it turns out, wild animals can actually be of service in that outdoor space. Not only are common animals like birds, frogs, and owls that already make their way to your garden helpful at keeping bugs at bay, but other wild animals (that may seem like pests themselves), such as snakes and bats, are also doing important things for your plants. Here, wildlife and garden experts explain all of the most popular animals out in Mother Nature that can help your garden thrive.

