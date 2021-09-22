Nine Types of Wild Animals and Insects That Can Help Your Garden Flourish

Dear Neil: My husband and I are trying to clear property, and this briar is just awful. Round Up and diesel are not doing anything to kill it. What do you recommend?. You have smilax briar. The problem in spraying it is that it has an extensive root system, often with tubers, and not very much leaf surface to absorb the herbicides. What leaf surface there is is extremely glossy and does not absorb the weedkillers efficiently. I have had very good results using a tractor and shredder to mow dense stands of it to the ground. Very little of it returns. At that point, I have found that is easiest simply to dig out any surviving clumps using a sharpshooter spade when the ground is very moist. It sounds more difficult than it really is. I have eliminated several acres of it personally around our own home using this approach. One tractor mowing took care of probably 98 percent of it.

