Conor McGregor Bungles First Pitch Before Twins-Cubs Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Conor McGregor is one of the most accomplished and well-known MMA fighters in the world, but his athletic prowess in fighting apparently doesn’t translate to pitching.

Clad in a suit and dress shoes, the 33-year-old Irish fighter threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Twins’ Tuesday night game in Chicago against the Cubs. After a showy windup, McGregor sailed his pitch high and far right of the catcher, nearly tossing it into the stands.

The Cubs’ pitchers didn’t fare much better , giving up 9 runs and allowing four different Twins batters to get three hits each in a losing effort.

According to Forbes, McGregor is the world’s highest-paid athlete, with earnings of $180 million, most of it coming from endorsement deals and other endeavors outside of the ring.

More On WCCO.com :