NBA

Coping with Ben Simmons fatigue

By Liberty Ballers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons, Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, sports season. The NBA season is just a few short weeks away and the Philadelphia 76ers are still embroiled with the most unnecessarily dramatic storyline of the offseason with no end in sight. Ben Simmons has officially requested a trade and has stated his willingness to sit out until it happens, the team doesn’t want to get the short end of the stick in a trade and the fans are left in the middle, unsatisfied by it all.

