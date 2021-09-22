Coping with Ben Simmons fatigue

National Basketball Association, Eastern Conference. Ben Simmons trade, Sixers (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) There is a prevailing notion in the media around the NBA, and with fans around the country, that Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports have the Philadelphia 76ers over a barrel. They believe that the holdout demands will force Daryl Morey and the Sixers to unload him for pennies on the dollar and take a huge loss because they hold all the cards. If the Sixers had to trade him before the season started, that might be true. But in reality, the only way for the team to regain leverage in their negotiations with other teams and their GMs, is to let Ben Simmons hold out.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO