Source of Madness Early Access — Is it worth it?

When dealing with Lovecraft-inspired tales of unknown horrors, the sense that everything around you is completely foreign and surreal is one of the main facets required to truly embody the subject matter. At the very least, Source of Madness, which enters Early Access today, succeeds at this. The game’s tone reminds me of FromSoftware games crossed with some of the titles made by Mommy’s Best Games. It’s creepy and strange but feels unwieldy and floaty in a way that I don’t feel quite suits a rogue-lite. But the question stands: is Source of Madness worth it in Early Access, or should you wait to see how things pan out before diving into the unknown?