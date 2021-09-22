CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source of Madness Early Access — Is it worth it?

By Andrew Farrell
Cover picture for the articleWhen dealing with Lovecraft-inspired tales of unknown horrors, the sense that everything around you is completely foreign and surreal is one of the main facets required to truly embody the subject matter. At the very least, Source of Madness, which enters Early Access today, succeeds at this. The game’s tone reminds me of FromSoftware games crossed with some of the titles made by Mommy’s Best Games. It’s creepy and strange but feels unwieldy and floaty in a way that I don’t feel quite suits a rogue-lite. But the question stands: is Source of Madness worth it in Early Access, or should you wait to see how things pan out before diving into the unknown?

pcinvasion.com

Unsettling Pikmin-like adventure Dap arrives on PC next week

The debut project of developer Melting Parrot, Dap, looks like an experience that few others can compare to. Dap has been described as “Pikmin meets Mononoke” and while gameplay footage certainly confirms the validity of that description, it does not fully capture everything that makes the game unique. It combines some of the basic features of those two works while leaning heavily on horror elements, resulting in an enchanting yet deeply unsettling vibe. Thankfully, those interested in playing Dap can do so as soon as next week, when it releases on Sept. 29.
VIDEO GAMES

