1 Dead After Dallas Trash Collection Workers Attacked At Apartment Complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are looking for whoever jumped three ‘valet’ trash workers — killing one of them and stealing their vehicle.

The incident happened on North Beckley Avenue, across from Methodist Dallas Medical Center, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, several people attacked the men as they collected trash at the Grand Estates at Kessler Park apartment complex.

One of the workers was shot and killed, while another was pistol whipped by the attackers.

The suspects left the scene in the workers’ car, but eventually abandoned it and ran from police on foot.

Police continue searching for the criminals and investigating the murder.