Dallas, TX

1 Dead After Dallas Trash Collection Workers Attacked At Apartment Complex

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CkWH_0c4OCdJf00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are looking for whoever jumped three ‘valet’ trash workers — killing one of them and stealing their vehicle.

The incident happened on North Beckley Avenue, across from Methodist Dallas Medical Center, around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, several people attacked the men as they collected trash at the Grand Estates at Kessler Park apartment complex.

One of the workers was shot and killed, while another was pistol whipped by the attackers.

The suspects left the scene in the workers’ car, but eventually abandoned it and ran from police on foot.

Police continue searching for the criminals and investigating the murder.

Comments / 29

Cristina Cuellar
5d ago

It's so sad and a disgrace that you have low life inconsidered people with no respect for human life, for people willing tosho whatever it takes just to put food on the table or to keep the lights on for their loved one. I don't care what color of race it was It's dead wrong.

Reply(1)
12
Shirley
5d ago

There's alot of criminal activity in 80% of apartment complex's in DFW. They should all legally be required to have security cameras all over.

Reply
11
Sandy Delvillar
5d ago

I'm SURE they were BLACK because otherwise this story would have made it a point to say WHITE men attacked the trash collectors. May the man that was killed RIP

Reply(2)
13
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trash Collection#Attackers#Murder#The Grand Estates
