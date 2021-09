While "The Mandalorian" may be taking a break this year, "Star Wars" fans still have something big to look forward to on Disney+ in the form of "The Book of Boba Fett." This is the latest live-action show from Lucasfilm set in a galaxy far, far away, and it is finally giving one of the most popular characters in the franchise some time to shine in the spotlight. This is something a great many people have been waiting a very long time for. And we're here to help you prepare for the bounty hunting goodness to come.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO