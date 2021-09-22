CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corruption trial of former S.Africa president Zuma postponed to Oct 26

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN (Reuters) – The corruption trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma for a $2 billion government arms deal has been postponed to Oct. 26, the presiding judge said on Wednesday. Judge Piet Koen said he will try to deliver judgement then on Zuma’s plea to have the...

wtaq.com

