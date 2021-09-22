Corruption trial of former S.Africa president Zuma postponed to Oct 26

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but promised to come back to Italy for a court hearing there on Spain's request for his extradition. The declaration was the latest twist in a long-running political saga that began in October 2017 when a referendum was staged by Catalonia's separatist regional government despite a ban by Madrid and the process was marred by police violence. Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking a day after he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing. "I plan to return to Brussels on Monday because there is a meeting of the foreign trade committee, of which I am a member," the EU lawmaker told journalists in the Sardinian village of Algero, where he was due to attend Adifolk, a Catalan cultural festival.

