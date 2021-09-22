Apple iPhone 13 vs older iPhones: Should you upgrade?

Get an iPhone 13 free now and with T-Mobile’s Forever Upgrade get up to $800 off your next iPhone every two years … forever. Imagine never paying full price for an iPhone again. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that it will offer the best-ever lineup of iPhone and iPad, including the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini, the highly capable and affordable iPad (9th generation) and iPad mini with a new all-screen design, along with Forever Upgrade, a breakthrough new initiative that gives customers value that lasts forever. And the iPhone 13 lineup also supports T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G, and customers will now see an indicator in the status bar showing when they can tap into those super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G speeds.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO