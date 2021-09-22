Apple iPhone 13 vs older iPhones: Should you upgrade?
Apple’s recently launched iPhone 13 series includes four smartphones, ranging from the iPhone 13 Mini to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The designs are unchanged compared to those of their predecessors, except for a smaller notch and a re-aligned camera setup for the two smaller iPhones. However, you get the expected upgrades in performance, better battery life, new camera modes, and new software features thanks to iOS 15. But is that enough to justify an upgrade if you have an older iPhone? Let’s find out in this iPhone 13 vs older iPhones comparison!www.androidauthority.com
Comments / 0