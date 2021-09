(September 15, 2021) – Intermission is over! It has been a long 18 months for everyone, including concert venues and musicians. Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up a wide variety of great performers from around the world, and right here in Arizona for the Fall Concert season. Here’s a brief description of some of our upcoming concerts and events at Old Town Center for the Arts. Join us for a concert and support musicians from around the world, and OTCA as we open our 14th year.

