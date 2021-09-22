CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

DHS releasing some Haitians into US despite claims they would be immediately expelled

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security is releasing some Haitians into the United States, despite repeated claims that they would be immediately expelled from the US, as the Biden administration scrambles to address the massive migrant encampment under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas. While it's unclear how many are...

The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
Texas State
KGO

Trump return to office 'would be a disaster' for US intel: Former DHS whistleblower

A former senior Department of Homeland Security official who once accused the Trump administration of politicizing intelligence said Sunday that a return of President Donald Trump to the White House in 2024 "would be a disaster" for the U.S. intelligence community. "(Former President Trump) has denigrated the intelligence community, he...
UPI News

DHS secretary: Up to 12,000 Haitian migrants released into U.S.

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border have been released into the United States. In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Mayorkas said that approximately 10,000 to 12,000 migrants detained...
hngn.com

Chairman of House Homeland Security Committee Condemns the 'Horrifying' Treatment of DHS to Haitian Migrants

Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, criticized the "horrifying" treatment of thousands of Haitian migrants in Texas and asked the Biden administration to stop repatriation flights. Thompson's Letter To the DHS. In a recently published article in Newsweek, Thompson addressed the issue at the Southern border...
Alejandro Mayorkas
Greg Abbott
Rebel Yell

5,000 more Haitian migrants could soon be released

(Washington) The number of 12,400 mostly Haitian migrants recently released after crossing the Mexican border in the US could rise in the coming days, with about 5,000 more currently detained after their illegal transit, the US Secretary of Homeland Security said on Sunday too. Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at...
Austin American-Statesman

'You are free, you are home': Haitian migrants to be offered residency, permits by Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Coahuila — Acuña Deputy Mayor Felipe Basulto Corona made an offer to Haitian migrants huddled in a makeshift camp in a park near the Rio Grande. "The Mexican government is going to offer the opportunity to those who want to stay in Mexico to proceed with the legal residency and work permit procedures here," he told them Friday, if they vacate the park and move to a rented private building in Acuña being used by Mexican immigration authorities.
Deadline

Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas Tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ 12,000 Haitian Migrants Released Into US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday today that an estimated 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the US. The staggering number goes well beyond previous estimates tied to the Del Rio, Texas bridge encampment. Mayorkas also said his 12,000 estimate could go up, as 5,000 other cases are still being processed. Those numbers indicate previous reports of 15,000 people at the encampment were incorrect. “Approximately, I think it’s about 10,000 or so – 12,000 thousand,” Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday when questioned on the numbers. It could be even higher,” he added. “The number that are returned could be even higher. What we do is we follow the law as Congress has passed it.” The Del Rio encampment has been cleared of migrants and the Del Rio border crossing has been reopened. But more migrants are on the way, as images on Sunday show caravans on the move from Central America. Mayorkas said the migrations are “nothing new,” but blamed the immigration laws for the problem. “11 million people in this country without lawful presence is a compelling reason why there is unanimity about the fact that our immigration system is broken and legislative reform is needed,” Mayorkas said.
AFP

Migrants leave US-Mexican border camps

Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration.  Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed. 
KEYT

Haitians heading to US change plans, ready to wait in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — As U.S. authorities moved out the last of the more than 14,000 migrants who gathered beside a border bridge in Del Rio, thousands of other Haitians en route between the border and South America are coming to the realization that a window of time has closed. As they have done before, they are looking to legalize their status in other countries, find work and wait until the next opportunity. So far this year, about 19,000 Haitian migrants have requested asylum in Mexico. He said hundreds had arrived this week to all of the agency’s offices across Mexico.
Fox11online.com

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
