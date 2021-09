IAG Cargo has made two senior customer-focused appointments, “transforming the way customers engage” with the carrier. Pat Dobie (pictured above), who has been at the carrier since 2017 as chief transformation officer, becomes chief customer and infrastructure officer. Prior to that she was at British Airways for some 20 years, before leaving to join BAA, and most recently running her own consultancy. IAG said she had been “instrumental in the business’s strategic change and transformation initiatives, fostering an agile culture whilst advancing digital capabilities”.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO