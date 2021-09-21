CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chad Gray Tests Positive for COVID, Mudvayne Pull Out of Festival

By Lauryn Schaffner
 8 days ago
Mudvayne frontman Chad Gray has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and thus the band has pulled out of an upcoming festival they were set to perform at. “After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first. We are left no choice but to cancel our performance at Louder Than Life this weekend," the group wrote in a statement.

derbycityweekend.com

Mudvayne drops out of Louder than Life due to COVID

Another headlining band scheduled to perform in Louisville’s Louder than Life music festival has dropped out. Mudvayne will no longer be performing Sunday after lead singer Chad Gray and several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Louder than Life’s Twitter. “The safety of our organization, fans and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tallah Removed From Avatar Tour After Some Members Contract COVID

Burgeoning nu-metal band Tallah are no longer a support act on the U.S. Going Hunting Tour now being headlined by Swedish metal outfit Avatar after some of Tallah's members contracted COVID-19.
Jonathan Davis
Chad Gray
Benjamin
As I Lay Dying Release Anthemic New Song 'Roots Below'

As I Lay Dying have released the new song "Roots Below" — their first fresh track since Shaped by Fire came out in 2019.
Dream Theater Postpone North American Tour to 2022

COVID continues to wreak havoc with bands trying to return to the road. The latest to announce a shifting of tour plans due to the recent COVID surge is Dream Theater, who revealed that they will be postponing their planned fall tour until 2022.
Kings of Leon's Followill Brothers Mourn the Death of Their Mom, Betty Ann

The mother of three members of the rock band Kings of Leon, Betty Ann Murphy, died this week after the group canceled two concerts to be by her side amid an illness.
Converge + Chelsea Wolfe Team on 'Blood Moon,' Announce Collab Album

Converge are doing something different for their next studio album. As the metalcore pioneers revealed on Tuesday (Sept. 28), their 10th effort, Bloodmoon: I, will be a full-length collaboration between the band and doomy folk singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe.
Billboard

Mudvayne, Incubus Drop Off Festivals Due to COVID Cases

Mudvayne and Incubus both announced on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that they were dropping off the lineups of upcoming festivals due to COVID cases in their camps. In the case of make-up metalers Mudvayne, it was after singer Chad Gray and some others in their crew tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to bail on their appearance at this weekend's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mudvayne pulls out of Louder Than Life due to positive COVID-19 tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mudvayne became the latest band to drop out of this weekend's Louder Than Life music festival Tuesday. The band posted on social media Tuesday that one of its members and several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. "The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners...
LOUISVILLE, KY
