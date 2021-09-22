Watch the teaser trailer for Apple and A24’s upcoming movie: The Tragedy of Macbeth

"Don't you think it should cost less to be alive?" A24 has revealed a trailer for an indie adaptation of a Tony award-winning stage play called The Humans, being brought to the big screen by the original playwright Stephen Karam making his feature directorial debut. It just premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this month, and is opening in November in the US. Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare… The ensemble cast features Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb. "The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam… The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together." It looks quite haunting indeed.
