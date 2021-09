When people think of serial killers, men like Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer are probably some of the first people who come to mind. While it’s true that there have been more documented male serial killers than there have been females, there have also been some very deadly women out there. Throughout history, quite a few women have earned the title of serial killer, and some of their crimes will literally send chills down your spine. Surprisingly, however, many of these women’s stories haven’t gotten a lot of attention. In reality, though, there are several female serial killers whose crimes will make you cringe. As the true crime genre continues to grow, we believe that many of these should be told. Keep reading to learn more about five female serial killers who we think deserve their own documentaries.

