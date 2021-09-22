CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know today including two Harris County lawsuits

By Olivia Pulsinelli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Houston! I hope you're enjoying the change in weather this morning and are ready for Wednesday. Here are five things to know this morning. • Two lawsuits have been filed against Harris County over separate issues. In January, Dr. Hasan Gokal was fired from his job with Harris County Public Health and accused of theft of Covid-19 vaccine doses that were about to expire. Gokal used the doses to vaccinate people and a grand jury declined to indict him. He sued Harris County yesterday, alleging his firing was related to the South Asian and Indian descent of the people he chose to vaccinate and alleging he was discriminated against based on his own South Asian descent. Harris County Public Health and the County Attorney's office told KHOU they would not provide comment at this time. Read more at KHOU.com. Separately, the deputies who staff the Harris County jail filed a class-action civil rights lawsuit over working conditions at the jail, the Houston Chronicle reports.

