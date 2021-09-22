Inside Josie Ho’s Hat-Filled Wardrobe
The actor and singer wears many hats — literally and metaphorically. Sometimes I’m afraid to show my huge personality,” says Josie Ho. “I feel like I might speak the wrong word during conversations, but I’m slowly growing out of it.” It’s an unanticipated statement coming from someone who exists in the extroverted orbit of entertainment. But Ho — a singer, film company co-owner and actor whose appearance in this summer’s period drama Edge of the World cemented her status as one to watch in the cinematic sphere — seems to relish in surprising others.fashionmagazine.com
Comments / 0