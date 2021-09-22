Inside Josie Ho’s Hat-Filled Wardrobe

Miley Cyrus knows a great look when she sees one. If she wasn’t busy making music, the star could double as a fashion historian. Cyrus’s love of vintage, haute couture, and emerging designers makes her one the most stylish celebrities, so when she was preparing for her sets at Summerfest in Milwaukee and Atlanta's Music Midtown festival this weekend, Cyrus made sure that her wardrobe was top notch. Her trips were filled with pieces from Maisie Wilen, Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Moncler, and more, all curated by Cyrus and her stylist, Bradley Kenneth. Sticking with a color palette of neon green, black, and white—save one incredible custom Shane Kastl faux-leather set featuring a cast of cartoon monsters by Maxx Morando—Cyrus played with print, texture, and sparkle to create a rockstar worthy look. Below, the star shares her unfiltered thoughts on her performance wardrobes and the choices behind each epic outfit.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO