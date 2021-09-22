CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

LauRen’s Favorite Looks From The Emmys

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know I couldn’t let an award show slip away without breaking down my favorite looks of the night!. The 73rd-annual Primetime Emmy Awards are in the books. Netflix was the big winner this year with a record 44 trophies total after their 10 Primetime wins. “Ted Lasso” and “The...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. PT with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels. Among the night’s trends: bright, bold colors, especially neon yellows worn by Kaley Cuoco, Michaela Coel and Anya Taylor-Joy, and brilliant pink hues seen on Angela Bassett, Uzo Aduba and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

The most incredible Emmys beauty looks, from Emma Corrin’s claws to Anya Taylor-Joy’s beehive

The fashion choices at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were certainly bold, from Anya Taylor-Joy’s couture gown to Michaela Coel’s highlighter yellow outfit. However, celebrities proved no look is complete without carefully considering their hair, make-up and manicures. Beauty looks of the night were eye-catching and elegant, with famous faces...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Rupaul
Person
Samira Wiley
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Cosmopolitan

All the Celebrity Fashion Looks From the 2021 Emmy Awards

It has been a busy September for the brightest stars in Hollywood, with the 2021 VMAs and 2021 Met Gala both back-t0-back last week, but for the stars of the TV screens, all eyes have been on the 2021 Emmy Awards. Emmys night is officially upon us, and that means...
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

Anya Taylor-Joy's Emmys Look Is Her Best Yet

The Emmys are HERE, people. It's TV's biggest night, and if there's anything we've been doing plenty of over the last year-plus, it's watching TV. Seriously, my Netflix account has gotten me through this pandemic so far. And speaking of Netflix... one Miss Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of The Queen's Gambit, is at the ceremony tonight, and her look is... incredible!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Law Roach Is Hollywood's Favorite Stylist — Here's a Rundown of His Best Looks

From the red carpet to carefully curated street style, celebrity outfits often end up the catalyst of consumer fashion trends and even the inspiration points for designers. Behind the scenes, though, there's an entire glam deserving of accolades and a stylist whose job it is to create those showstopping looks. As far as game changing celebrity stylists go, the Chicago-born self-proclaimed "image architect" Law Roach ranks high as one to watch, though with the star-studded client roster he's racked up, you've probably already been paying attention.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Primetime Emmy#Hbo Max#Instagram A#Popsugar#People Magazine#Redcarpetfashionistas#Vrai
Allure

Our Favorite Manicures at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Last year's Emmy Awards were a virtual production, so there was no red carpet for celebrities to enjoy, which meant the glam was a bit more low-key than usual. But for the 73rd ceremony, the grand ole red carpet is back, giving stars the picture chance to make up for lost time — and they didn't disappoint. Folks look absolutely glamorous with slicked-back hair, intricate updos, and vibrant lipstick hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
glamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the best beauty looks fresh from this year's Emmy Awards

As far as red carpet's go, the Emmys isn't known for being particularly trail-blazing when it comes to beauty and fashion. Whereas the Met Gala is a chance for celebrities to showcase their creativity, with experimental outfits and avant-garde hair and makeup, the Emmys is often a welcome return to old school, Hollywood glamour at its finest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
newbeauty.com

Every Step Behind Aidy Bryant’s Emmys Glam Look

Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, all eyes were on Aidy Bryant at tonight’s Emmy Awards—and her glam team did not disappoint. Celebrity makeup artist and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics national makeup artist Cassandra Garcia says Bryant’s glam was inspired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GreenwichTime

Recreate Elizabeth Olsen's Emmys Makeup Look With These Four Chanel Products

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Elizabeth Olsen was one of the most talked-about stars on the Emmys red...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Post

How ‘Ted Lasso’ went from a viral NBC Sports promo to everyone’s feel-good favorite to Emmy darling

“Ted Lasso,” the beloved Apple TV Plus series about a plucky American football coach tapped to helm a different kind of football team across the pond, had a championship showing at the Emmy Awards Sunday night. The show’s freshman season won several major awards including best comedy series and best lead comedy actor, which went to star Jason Sudeikis.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmy Awards

From Kerry Washington to Keri Russell, see the stars who PEOPLE style editors can't stop talking about. Hollywood's biggest stars were excited to bring out the big style (and beauty!) moments at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Below, our favorite looks of the night. Kerry Washington in Etro. Brittany Talarico, Senior...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Emmy's host looks to avoid stuffiness at awards show

LOS ANGELES – As busy as Cedric the Entertainer is with his sitcom “The Neighborhood” and other projects, he quickly said yes when asked to host his first major awards show. Then he sought advice on how to handle Sunday's Emmy ceremony, airing at 8 p.m. on CBS. “Steve Harvey,...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

The Story Behind Michaela Coel’s Epic Emmy Awards Look

Michaela Coel made history at last night’s Emmys. As the first Black woman to win Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Coel received a well-deserved accolade for her powerful and personal drama, I May Destroy You. To honor the evening’s spirit and the continued success of her groundbreaking series, Coel chose an Emmys look that was bright, bold, and uplifting. Her Christopher John Rogers-designed skirt felt like a breath of fresh air, and from the moment the designer presented his sketch, Coel’s stylist Zerina Akers knew it was something special. “It felt youthful and daring but still very chic,” Akers shared post-event. “I knew it would take a certain kind of strength to pull it off, and Michaela did just that!”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Recreate OK!'s Favorite 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Styles From Kaley Cuoco, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mj Rodriguez, More — Get The Looks For Under $115

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Our favorite time of the year is back and in full swing! From Fashion Week to red carpets,...
Vogue Magazine

Jurnee Smollett’s Lovecraft Country Character Inspired Her Emmys Look

Jurnee Smollett started planning her Emmys look with stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn as soon as she found out she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role as Leti Lewis in Lovecraft Country. “I wanted to bring in elements of Leti to whatever Ali and I chose for the Emmys while keeping it current. Whether it was a really small waist, flowy A-line skirt—Ali and I agreed that whatever direction we went, we wanted it to feel timeless yet modern.” A red-carpet moment that smacks of the 1950s? Only Dior Haute Couture would do.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy