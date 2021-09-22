LauRen’s Favorite Looks From The Emmys

Michaela Coel made history at last night’s Emmys. As the first Black woman to win Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Coel received a well-deserved accolade for her powerful and personal drama, I May Destroy You. To honor the evening’s spirit and the continued success of her groundbreaking series, Coel chose an Emmys look that was bright, bold, and uplifting. Her Christopher John Rogers-designed skirt felt like a breath of fresh air, and from the moment the designer presented his sketch, Coel’s stylist Zerina Akers knew it was something special. “It felt youthful and daring but still very chic,” Akers shared post-event. “I knew it would take a certain kind of strength to pull it off, and Michaela did just that!”

