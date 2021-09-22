CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Four Critical Failures” Revisited: Have the Adjustments Worked?

By J. P. Hill
Viva El Birdos
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, June 24th, 2021. That was the date that Tommy Edman (perhaps not so) innocently took the podium for a post-game press conference and threw the coaching staff, his teammates, and himself under the proverbial bus. The team had just come home from a painfully lackluster 1-6 road trip through...

www.vivaelbirdos.com

Viva El Birdos

Cardinals Cruise to 11th Straight Win with 10-2 Blowout of Brewers

The Cardinals came into Wednesday looking to extend their winning streak to eleven in the third game of a four-game set with Milwaukee. Miles Mikolas started for the Cards and was excellent, throwing seven innings of two-run ball on 91 pitches. Brett Anderson’s night didn’t go nearly as well, as he and the Brewers' defense gave up six runs (two earned) before he was lifted with two outs in the second inning. The Cardinals would add four more throughout the game in their offensive onslaught that was aided by some shaky defense from the Crew. Of the ten runs allowed by Brewers pitchers, only five were earned. Justin and Andrew Miller both came out of the pen for an inning each for the Redbirds, closing the door on a 10-2 blowout for the Cardinals’ eleventh consecutive win.
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals Pitching & Defense Shine in 2-1 Win over Crew; Winning Streak up to 10

The Cardinals played game two of a four-game series against the Brewers on Tuesday, pitching Jake Woodford across from Brandon Woodruff. Both pitched extremely well, giving up just two hits apiece in their outings. Woodruff struck out ten over six frames and was tagged for just one run in the first that crossed on some good small ball from the Redbirds. Woodford struck out five over five shutout innings and didn’t allow a runner to reach scoring position (it took the Brewers until the eighth inning of this game to get a runner in scoring position in the series, excluding Monday’s solo homers). The Cardinals pushed an insurance run across in the eighth, which was huge since the Crew matched it with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Giovanny Gallegos converted his eleventh save in a tense ninth inning, working out of a bases-loaded jam after an intentional walk to secure a 2-1 win and a ten-game winning streak.
Viva El Birdos

Lester Outduels Peralta, and Cards Extend Winning Streak to Nine With 5-2 Win Over the Brewers

Ok folks, so I feel a little bad. Recaps have been a thing that regular readers have relied on over the years, especially those that are overseas and don’t get to watch on a regular basis or in a timely manner. My last recap was on May 24th, which just so happened to be the day that I took a new job with a well-known local criminal defense firm. In addition to feeling out the new responsibilities of the office, I’ve been traveling around both this state and Illinois to a degree that I haven’t in many years. It has been a bit of an adjustment period, and in addition to spinning my wheels thinking about what I have to do the next day, many nights I’ve been too exhausted to write a recap. Some nights, I’ve crashed before the game has been over, and for others, I’ve watched the game but didn’t necessarily have it in me to deliver a recap that I’ve customarily put together.
Viva El Birdos

Can’t Stop ‘Em: Cards Top Cubs, 8-5, Set Franchise Record with 15 Straight Wins

The Cardinals came into Saturday looking to set the franchise record for consecutive wins after sweeping Friday’s doubleheader in Chicago. Jon Lester got the start for the Redbirds and struggled a bit through five innings, yielding four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks but striking out six. The Cardinals’ defense came up huge with four double plays that limited the Cubs’ scoring opportunities, one of which was wild enough to fit the storyline of the winning streak. Adrian Sampson started for the Cubs and gave up just two runs in six innings, but the Cardinals’ offense piled on against Chicago’s bullpen, notching six more runs to lift the Cardinals to an 8-5 win that made history.
Viva El Birdos

Cards Come From Behind Again to Beat Cubs 4-2 for Sixteenth Straight Win and Fourth Straight Sweep

In the first two innings of the ballgame, both clubs had runners but couldn’t bring them in. In the top of the first, Tommy Edman grounded a 2-1 cutter from right-hander Keegan Thompson to David Bote at 2nd base, but he booted it for an error. Thompson got out of the inning by striking out the rest of the side. With 1 out in the bottom half, Frank Schwindel lined a high hanging slider from Jake Woodford to center for a base hit, and advanced to 2nd on a deflected line drive base hit from Willson Contreras that almost took Woodford’s head off. But Matt Duffy stranded the runners with a grounder to Arendao at 3rd, who stepped on the bag to end the inning.
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
chatsports.com

Joey Votto homers twice, Reds rally past Pirates in 9-5 win

Joey Votto homered late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, doing so after getting most of the afternoon off. Roll that into his outing on Monday and, well, it’s apparent there’s still ample bang in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame 1B. Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of...
Viva El Birdos

The Head and the Heart

Last night was the harvest moon, and today is the autumn equinox. That tells you the when of this thing; we are approaching the end of the 2021 baseball season. It’s late September and I really should be back at school, as the song goes. Last night, the Cardinals won...
Viva El Birdos

VEB Open Thread - Wednesday, 09/22/21

The Cardinals have won 10 in a row and own a four-game lead in the National League Wild Card race. I’m confident in saying no one saw this coming three months ago... but I am certainly glad it has happened. I think Scooter said it best:. Pitching and defense were...
