CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Blue Cross Arena to require proof of vaccination for all concerts, events, games

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Blue Cross Arena says it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. In an announcement on Wednesday, the arena announced everyone age 12 and older who will be attending concerts, events, and games will need to provide proof of vaccination to be admitted. According to the arena's tweet, the decision was made based on the recommendation of the Monroe County Department of Health.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Monroe County, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Monroe County, NY
Sports
City
Rochester, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Vaccinations#The Blue Cross Arena

Comments / 0

Community Policy