Blue Cross Arena to require proof of vaccination for all concerts, events, games
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Blue Cross Arena says it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. In an announcement on Wednesday, the arena announced everyone age 12 and older who will be attending concerts, events, and games will need to provide proof of vaccination to be admitted. According to the arena's tweet, the decision was made based on the recommendation of the Monroe County Department of Health.spectrumlocalnews.com
