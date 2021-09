On this episode of the Duke Basketball Report Podcast, we dive into Jon Scheyer’s latest five-star recruit, Dereck Lively II, who committed to Duke on Monday night. What does Lively mean as a player? He is enormous and gifted at both ends of the floor. Jason would like to highlight how long Lively is, in addition to how tall he is. Lively has shown the ability to both score and defend all over the floor. Sam and Donald are excited about his player comparison to Tyson Chandler. Really, how bad could that be? We agree, though, that Dereck Lively is an enormous addition for the Blue Devils.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO