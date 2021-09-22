Autumn air right on time

500mb jet stream forecast Wednesday AM Incoming heartland trough bringing a change

In the Blog/Tweet last Thursday the 16th I mentioned we probably have seen our last 90º of the season and the next day’s blog I talked about how the damp tropical pattern was going to change big time by Thursday of this week! I am happy to report that big air mass change is still right on schedule as a strong cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday just ahead of the AUTUMNAL EQUINOX AT 3:30PM EDT.

Cold front sweeps away moist air

It’s a classic style Fall Cold Front that will sweep away the high humidity, end the persistent rain threat, return sun and bring open window weather with natural air conditioning in time for a beautiful weekend. Just some passing weekend clouds but plenty of sunshine.

And once the nice weather arrives it looks like it will stay a spell, maybe 10-20 days, although the coolest will only last a few but no big heat returns.

ATLANTA is already PAST the average day of the last 90º day of September 9th, the latest for a 90 day is October 9th in Atlanta. Since the most recent 90º was back on August 25th it looks like this will be the earliest we’ve been done with 90 in 12 years!

JUST LOOK AT THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY CHANGE (DROP) FROM EARLY THIS AFTERNOON TODAY WEDNESDAY 22ND IN FIRST MAP TO THE FORECAST RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN THE MID AFTERNOON THURSDAY THE 23RD SECOND MAP:

NAM3km model RH

NAM3km model RH

MORNING TEMPS AHEAD:

NAM12km projected temps 7am Thursday

NAM12km projected temps 7am Friday

GFSV2 projected temps 7am Saturday

NAM3km clouds Thursday 5pm Thursday

NAM12km clouds Friday afternoon

Saturday early afternoon clouds GFSv2

GFSv2 clouds late Sunday afternoon

Multi-model blend temperature guidance

[ Our local 5-Day Forecast for Metro Atlanta from Christina Edwards. ]

AUTUMN LEAVES NOW:

Fall color this next 2 weeks

PEAK FALL COLOR OCTOBER 25TH GIVE OR TAKE A WEEK:

October 25th autumn colors give or take a week or so

