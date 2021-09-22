CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Autumn air right on time

By Kirk Mellish
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAQy5_0c4O4f2e00
500mb jet stream forecast Wednesday AM Incoming heartland trough bringing a change

In the Blog/Tweet last Thursday the 16th I mentioned we probably have seen our last 90º of the season and the next day’s blog I talked about how the damp tropical pattern was going to change big time by Thursday of this week! I am happy to report that big air mass change is still right on schedule as a strong cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday just ahead of the AUTUMNAL EQUINOX AT 3:30PM EDT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9vXd_0c4O4f2e00
Cold front sweeps away moist air

It’s a classic style Fall Cold Front that will sweep away the high humidity, end the persistent rain threat, return sun and bring open window weather with natural air conditioning in time for a beautiful weekend. Just some passing weekend clouds but plenty of sunshine.

And once the nice weather arrives it looks like it will stay a spell, maybe 10-20 days, although the coolest will only last a few but no big heat returns.

ATLANTA is already PAST the average day of the last 90º day of September 9th, the latest for a 90 day is October 9th in Atlanta. Since the most recent 90º was back on August 25th it looks like this will be the earliest we’ve been done with 90 in 12 years!

JUST LOOK AT THE RELATIVE HUMIDITY CHANGE (DROP) FROM EARLY THIS AFTERNOON TODAY WEDNESDAY 22ND IN FIRST MAP TO THE FORECAST RELATIVE HUMIDITY IN THE MID AFTERNOON THURSDAY THE 23RD SECOND MAP:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vfb0r_0c4O4f2e00
NAM3km model RH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiIDN_0c4O4f2e00
NAM3km model RH

MORNING TEMPS AHEAD:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42VX5m_0c4O4f2e00
NAM12km projected temps 7am Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Inml_0c4O4f2e00
NAM12km projected temps 7am Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kr3b7_0c4O4f2e00
GFSV2 projected temps 7am Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWuTg_0c4O4f2e00
NAM3km clouds Thursday 5pm Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lMTXX_0c4O4f2e00
NAM12km clouds Friday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJiAp_0c4O4f2e00
Saturday early afternoon clouds GFSv2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAwdc_0c4O4f2e00
GFSv2 clouds late Sunday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A660u_0c4O4f2e00
Multi-model blend temperature guidance

[ Our local 5-Day Forecast for Metro Atlanta from Christina Edwards. ]

AUTUMN LEAVES NOW:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuAj3_0c4O4f2e00
Fall color this next 2 weeks

PEAK FALL COLOR OCTOBER 25TH GIVE OR TAKE A WEEK:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8Wxw_0c4O4f2e00
October 25th autumn colors give or take a week or so

For more follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

©2021 Cox Media Group

